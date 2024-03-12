Wine tasting for International Women’s Day

By Annette Christmas • Published: 12 Mar 2024 • 12:56

Celebrating International Women’s Day Credit: Vi de la Terra Mallorca

To celebrate International Women’s Day, on March 8, Vi de la Terra Mallorca (wine from the geographical denomination of Mallorca) organised a brunch meetup.

The idea was that winemakers, winegrowers, engineers, sommeliers and salespeople from the world of wine could swap stories about their daily business.

More women needed

The discussions highlighted the need to find more women who are willing to take on responsible tasks in the wineries and estates where wine is grown, as well as in the distribution and marketing business.

It was also noted that women come to the sector with the necessary training to take on any of the responsibilities linked to the wine business, but that it working conditions need to be improved so they can reconcile work and family life and thus take on weightier roles.

Wine tasting

During the meeting the women tasted a sample of the wines of the cellars of the IGP Vi de la Terra Mallorca and also those provided by some of the guests: La Placeta Blanc and Solpost Origen, from Cellers Sant Rafel, both from the DO Montsant.