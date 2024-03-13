Be a smart property buyer

By John Smith •
Published: 13 Mar 2024 • 17:39
Surveyor will put property under the microscope
Credit: 70023venus2009 flickr
If you are thinking of purchasing a property either as a forever home or as a holiday paradise, take time, especially with a second hand property, to consider all of the pros and cons.
You need to be certain that there is a proper title to the land so that there is no unwelcome surprise further down the line if it was built without permission.
Generally, this has not been a major problem on the Costa del Sol but has caused significant heartache in some other parts of the country.
If it’s part of an urbanisation, find out early what you monthly or annual community charge is going to be and whether it’s managed by fellow residents or is outsourced to a professional company.
In many European countries it is quite common have properties surveyed either in order to obtain a mortgage or to ensure that the property is generally considered sound and won’t fall down around us.
For some reason, people don’t appear to be quite so worried about surveys in Spain but there are good surveyors around, so you need to consider whether Spain should be any different than at home.
Next think about glazing, air conditioning and heating as some properties, especially those that are on the second hand market can get very hot in the summer and chilly in the winter and you want to ensure that you are comfortable.
Nowadays so many of us are environmentally conscious so perhaps look into the possible cost of solar panels to save electricity charges and other energy saving devices.
Married to Ophelia in Gibraltar in 1978, John has spent much of his life travelling on security print and minting business and visited every continent except Antarctica.
Having retired several years ago, the couple moved to their house in Estepona and John became a regular news writer for the EWN Media Group taking particular interest in Finance, Gibraltar and Costa del Sol Social Scene.
Currently he is acting as Editorial Consultant for the paper helping to shape its future development.
