Costa Blanca South: News in Brief

By Anna Ellis • Published: 13 Mar 2024 • 18:11

Aspe enjoys a new sports facility. Image: Ayuntamiento de Aspe.

Sporting Aspe

Aspe has a new sports facility. An artificial grass field for 8-a-side football has been created with the necessary connections for irrigation and drainage, in addition to goals and high nets that prevent balls from falling into the street. The work has amounted to a total of €200,000.

Alicante Pioneers

Alicante is leading the way in the Valencian Community by performing surgeries on tumours in the head of the pancreas using a robot. This area of the pancreas is considered the most complex, as removing cancer from it is deemed impossible in approximately four out of five cases.

Shoe Business

Marijuana plantations are multiplying in Elche and in the south of the province, as well as its consumption. On March 11, Elche Police reported the arrest of two men, a Lithuanian and a Dutchman, who ran a plantation. The business was located in an old shoe factory.

Siesta Smiles

Get ready to mark your calendars! The opening date for La Siesta Park has been announced. The mayor shared the news on social media, revealing that the grand inauguration of this large green space, spanning over 40,000 square metres, will take place on Saturday, March 16, at 11.AM.

Conflict Resolved

More than 700 workers of the Torrevieja health department have been protesting, while many went on strike last December. And, the Ministry of Health has yielded to pressure to avoid further conflicts. Minister Marciano Gómez will visit Torrevieja Hospital on March 20 to sign a working conditions agreement.

BonoBus

The long-awaited shared bus pass for Alicante and Elche, allowing access to transport in both cities, will soon be a reality. Existing cardholders won’t need to acquire a new card; the passes are equipped with a chip making the usage system compatible across both transport systems.

St Patrick’s Fun

Get ready to celebrate Saint Patrick’s Day in style at the big St. Patrick’s Parade of Orihuela Costa, happening at Zenia Boulevard on March 17 at 3:00.PM!

As the most famous Irish celebration worldwide, Saint Patrick’s Day has become synonymous with green, shamrocks, and, of course, beer.

What began as a religious commemoration has evolved into a lively and vibrant party, drawing crowds of music and fun enthusiasts every year.

Join the fun at Zenia Boulevard for the Grand Parade, where you can enjoy music, entertainment, and the infectious energy of the Kebanna ballet.

Sports and Cafes

Have you ever dreamed of owning your own café? Well, now’s your chance!

Orihuela’s Councillor for Sports, Víctor Sigüenz, has just unveiled an exciting opportunity to bid for the catering service and management of the bar-canteen across various municipal sports facilities.

The councillor highlighted the importance of revitalising these eight vacant spots from the previous tender.

It’s not just about serving up delicious treats, it’s about fulfilling the long-awaited requests of athletes and their families who have been hoping for the convenience of a bar-canteen service for years.

This contract offers a piece of the action across eight different facilities, each promising a three-year lease with the potential for yearly extensions.

So, whether you’re an experienced entrepreneur or simply passionate about cafés, seize this opportunity to blend sports with culinary delights!