DGT focuses attention on passengers

By John Ensor • Published: 13 Mar 2024 • 18:02

DGT looks at passenger behaviour. Credit: Snapic_PhotoProduction/Shutterstock.com

The DGT warns that even as a passenger, your actions can have serious consequences on the driver’s ability to concentrate.

The General Directorate of Traffic (DGT) is cracking down on distractions caused by passengers, with penalties reaching up to €500 and a potential loss of six points from the driver’s licence.

Understanding the rules

Article 18.1 of the General Traffic Regulations highlights the driver’s duty to maintain constant vigilance on the road.

This includes ensuring that passengers and any transported items do not interfere with the driver’s field of vision or freedom of movement. Distractions, no matter how minor they may seem, can lead to significant penalties.

The cost of distraction

Seemingly harmless actions such as kissing the driver or perhaps engaging in a heated argument can lead to distractions, resulting in fines ranging from €100 to €500.

The severity of the penalty depends on the situation. When a traffic officer deems these actions to constitute reckless driving, the maximum penalty will be imposed, and six points will be deducted from the driver’s license.

The DGT emphasises the crucial need to keep attention focused on the road to prevent accidents and ensure the safety of all road users.

Summer warnings

With distracted driving being a leading cause of accidents, the DGT has identified common behaviours leading to fines of €200 and the loss of four licence points.

Notably, running out of fuel, driving without proper footwear, or poorly secured luggage can all attract fines.

Furthermore, from July, the DGT wants the installation of the ISA device in vehicles, a technology designed to control speed based on road signs and GPS data.

The objective of the ISA device is to help maintain speed control, depending on the section of road the vehicle is on. As yet the ISA device is not compulsory.

The effectiveness of fines

The debate on the effectiveness of fines in promoting road safety has been raging for years, with no signs of it stopping any time soon.

Traffic authorities assure that the primary aim of these penalties is not to generate revenue, but rather the safety and wellbeing of the public.