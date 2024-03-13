By Anna Ellis • Published: 13 Mar 2024 • 15:06

Elche's heartbeat: 333 heroes unite for XVI Marathon Blood Donation. Image: Monkey Business Images / Shutterstock.com.

A gathering where people came together to save lives through blood donation took place at the Elche’s Congress Centre on Saturday, March 9.

A total of 333 neighbours participated in the event, which lasted more than twelve hours.

During this XVI Marathon Blood Donation event, volunteers also had the option to donate plasma, helping more patients.

In anticipation of the event, the Mayor of Health, Inma Mora, urged the Elche community to participate, emphasising that a simple act of donating blood could save up to three lives.

She expressed gratitude for the voluntary contributions of the people of Elche, highlighting the city’s generosity in supporting social causes related to blood donation.

Dr. Carlos Clavijo, the coordinator of mobile teams at the Alicante Transfusion Center, praised the people of Elche as an example for the rest of the province.

While the goal of exceeding 400 donations from the previous marathon wasn’t achieved due to weather conditions affecting the day, the turnout was still substantial, particularly in the early hours of the event.