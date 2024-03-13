Garrucha Red Prawn days VIII

By JULES •
Published: 13 Mar 2024 • 19:01
Red Prawn Day VIII in Garrucha
CREDIT: Restuarante Escanéz
Amongst the people throughout Almeria the Red Prawn is one of the most well-known sea food products and loved by everyone who has tried them. Served in sauces and creams, with rice and pasta or just grilled with a squeeze of lemon.
Now in its eighth year, the “Garrucha Red Prawn days” are to be hosted at the renowned Escánez Restaurant on March 15, 16 and 17. Best to reserve your table ahead of time, as this event is often a sold out and if you don’t get your name on the list in time you will be missing out on some of the delectable dishes such as natural sea urchin with red shrimp foam.
Each day offers a unique menu of 5 dishes and dessert, for €59 and each balanced plate will also include many other locally sourced fresh sea food and vegetables.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.