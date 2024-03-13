Garrucha Red Prawn days VIII

By JULES • Published: 13 Mar 2024 • 19:01

Red Prawn Day VIII in Garrucha CREDIT: Restuarante Escanéz

Amongst the people throughout Almeria the Red Prawn is one of the most well-known sea food products and loved by everyone who has tried them. Served in sauces and creams, with rice and pasta or just grilled with a squeeze of lemon.

Eight years of delicious Red Prawns

Now in its eighth year, the “Garrucha Red Prawn days” are to be hosted at the renowned Escánez Restaurant on March 15, 16 and 17. Best to reserve your table ahead of time, as this event is often a sold out and if you don’t get your name on the list in time you will be missing out on some of the delectable dishes such as natural sea urchin with red shrimp foam.

Each day offers a unique menu of 5 dishes and dessert, for €59 and each balanced plate will also include many other locally sourced fresh sea food and vegetables.