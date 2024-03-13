Men´s Health Matters II

By Anna Akopyan • Published: 13 Mar 2024 • 19:42

Bob James at Valley FM Credit: Bob James, Facebook

Meet the rest of the ten men from Costa Blanca who make this March the time to prioritize their health and upgrade their lifestyle.

Karl Dale

Karl is committing to running five days a week: “This will not be easy. I have a busy work and family schedule. And I don’t like running!” shared Karl. He revealed that he barely has the time to think about his health, and now aims to challenge this: “I know how this will improve my life”

Moshe Becker

Mosche, aged 47, moved from Israel to the Javea coast with his three-year-old daughter. Currently mastering the art of acupuncture, he is also willing to improve his habits. “I will get up every day at five am without fail. I will hike, study and meditate before breakfast, every single day.”

Bob James

“Doctors orders! You will see me walking around my village every single day! Rain or sunshine,” declared Bob, announcing his collaboration with Cancer Care Javea.

Bob provides the locals with the soundtracks to their lives, working at Valley FM Radio. But on such busy days, he doesn’t often go out to enjoy nature and exercise. Bob is eager to support all those struggling with cancer, as he is familiar with the devastating impacts of the disease. This March, he will walk through Obra every day. “Watch me go from idle to active!”

To donate, visit Javea Cancer Care on Facebook.