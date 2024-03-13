Trending:

Mojacar represents women in marble

By John Smith • Published: 13 Mar 2024 • 17:56

Unveiling of the new statue with the sculptor Credit: Mojacar Council

Sculptor Mariángeles Guil, born in Almeria and currently  living in Granada was happy to respond to a call from Mojacar Council.

Recognising the women of Mojacar

Her brief was to create a sculpture that would symbolise the women of Mojacar, emphasising contribution and dedication to the tough life in earlier years and their efforts to maintain family life, including carrying heavy pitchers of water from the fountain to their homes.

For nearly a year the 29-year-old worked in Macael, where she had easy access to white marble from the Cuellar quarry and she created exactly what was required with a figure that is one metre seventy centimetres high and weighs 1,000 kilos.

Complements the new town mural

This new statue not only reflects upon the sacrifices of an earlier generation of Mojacar women but sits perfectly with the new mural at the entry to the town.

At the same time as the inauguration of the new statue the sculptor also held an exhibition in the Castle which, according to Mariángeles Guil, was very successful and she sold many pieces.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

Written by

John Smith

Married to Ophelia in Gibraltar in 1978, John has spent much of his life travelling on security print and minting business and visited every continent except Antarctica. Having retired several years ago, the couple moved to their house in Estepona and John became a regular news writer for the EWN Media Group taking particular interest in Finance, Gibraltar and Costa del Sol Social Scene. Currently he is acting as Editorial Consultant for the paper helping to shape its future development. Share your story with us by emailing newsdesk@euroweeklynews.com, by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page www.facebook.com/EuroWeeklyNews

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Continue Reading