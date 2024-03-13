Mojacar represents women in marble

By John Smith • Published: 13 Mar 2024 • 17:56

Unveiling of the new statue with the sculptor Credit: Mojacar Council

Sculptor Mariángeles Guil, born in Almeria and currently living in Granada was happy to respond to a call from Mojacar Council.

Recognising the women of Mojacar

Her brief was to create a sculpture that would symbolise the women of Mojacar, emphasising contribution and dedication to the tough life in earlier years and their efforts to maintain family life, including carrying heavy pitchers of water from the fountain to their homes.

For nearly a year the 29-year-old worked in Macael, where she had easy access to white marble from the Cuellar quarry and she created exactly what was required with a figure that is one metre seventy centimetres high and weighs 1,000 kilos.

Complements the new town mural

This new statue not only reflects upon the sacrifices of an earlier generation of Mojacar women but sits perfectly with the new mural at the entry to the town.

At the same time as the inauguration of the new statue the sculptor also held an exhibition in the Castle which, according to Mariángeles Guil, was very successful and she sold many pieces.