Mojacar, the not so white village

By JULES • Published: 13 Mar 2024 • 17:29

Mojacar Pueblo - Not so white! Credit: Jules Phillips

NESTLED in the mountains overlooking the sun-drenched coast of Almeria, Spain, Mojácar stands as a timeless testament to the region’s rich cultural heritage and breath-taking landscapes. Renowned as one of the most picturesque “Pueblos Blancos” or white villages, Mojácar captivates visitors with its charming, white-washed buildings cascading down the hillside against the backdrop of the deep blue Mediterranean Sea…. Or that is what the tourist brochures lead us to believe.

So what has happened to the ‘White’ of this White Village?

But what has happened to the “White” of the “White Village”? it is more OFF WHITE!

It seems that the age-old tradition of community, where once a year, local families, with neighbours and friends would get together have a few glasses of homebrewed wine and proudly whitewash their houses, renewing their brilliance and appeal has been slowly fading in more recent times.

The answer to this seems to be quite a challenge to pin down, as there appears to be many factors to consider.

As the village has grown thought the centuries, it has gone through many changes and the financial climate has also changed, in the good times more people have come to join the communities but in the bad times, many of the have moved away to find a more stable place to live.

The departure of family members and friends and the lack of income often led to the decline in the ability of many homeowners to keep up with the degradation of the walls, brought on by the rain and the sun, some traffic pollution and of course the “Calimas” bringing the Sahara’s sands to recolour the walls of the village.

Another factor is that more foreign people have been purchasing properties, not as a home, where they intend to live, but places that they can rent out to get in on the lucrative tourist market. They come, they buy, they paint and then they go back to their main residence and seldom return, leaving the property to its own impending decline.

Is it true there is a Mojacar White Paint?

Many villages have rules about how, when and what colour the houses should be painted, but it is apparent that in Mojacar, the sense of community that once was, has fallen alongside these unwritten rules, and the sale of “Mojacar White” paint is not a popular as it once was.

It is a sad sight when you see the village from a distance on its hill, once a shining beacon of pure white, now looking more bedraggled and forlorn. We can only hope that people will once again start to join together and bring those cracking sepia-coloured walls back to the whiteness that made Mojacar an award winning “Pueblo Blanco”.