News in brief: Costa Calida

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 13 Mar 2024 • 14:32

Image: Shutterstock/Kitreel

Ballet Gala

THE International Ballet Company: Gala Solistas Ballet (Soloists Ballet Gala) will perform at the El Batel Theatre in Cartagena on April 28 at 7.30 pm. Tickets start at €22 with discounts for the retired, students, the unemployed, and members of El Batel.

WarmUp

THE WarmUp Estrella de Levante 2024 Festival will take place on May 3 and 4 at La Fica in Murcia. It will feature headline acts like Murcia’s own Arde Bogota. The Blaze, Editors, La La Love You, Tommy Cash, and many more will perform at the festival.

Dine & Dance

THE Clubhouse Camposol hosts a variety of shows for its Saturday Dine & Dance. Coming up they have Neil Diamond a tribute show by JJ Jones and on March 23 Reb’s on the Rocks. To book call 602 42 01 67.

Family Magic

THE stunning Teatro Romea in Murcia will host a five-star rated magic show titled ‘Magia en Familia’ (Family Magic) on April 14 at 12.30 pm. For tickets see bacantix.com.

Kite Surfing

LOS Alcazares will host the European Kite Surfing Championship titled Formula Kite from March 16 until March 24. Sportspeople and their teams will travel from 40 different countries to take part in the competition.

English Cinema

THE cinema in Lorca Cine Almenara Lorca schedules a movie in its original version (V.O.S.E) which is usually in the English language every Thursday at 6 pm.

