News in brief: Costa Calida

By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 13 Mar 2024 • 14:32
Image: Shutterstock/Kitreel
Ballet Gala
THE International Ballet Company: Gala Solistas Ballet (Soloists Ballet Gala) will perform at the El Batel Theatre in Cartagena on April 28 at 7.30 pm. Tickets start at €22 with discounts for the retired, students, the unemployed, and members of El Batel.
THE WarmUp Estrella de Levante 2024 Festival will take place on May 3 and 4 at La Fica in Murcia. It will feature headline acts like Murcia’s own Arde Bogota. The Blaze, Editors, La La Love You, Tommy Cash, and many more will perform at the festival.
THE Clubhouse Camposol hosts a variety of shows for its Saturday Dine & Dance. Coming up they have Neil Diamond a tribute show by JJ Jones and on March 23 Reb’s on the Rocks. To book call 602 42 01 67.
THE stunning Teatro Romea in Murcia will host a five-star rated magic show titled ‘Magia en Familia’ (Family Magic) on April 14 at 12.30 pm. For tickets see bacantix.com.
LOS Alcazares will host the European Kite Surfing Championship titled Formula Kite from March 16 until March 24. Sportspeople and their teams will travel from 40 different countries to take part in the competition.
THE cinema in Lorca Cine Almenara Lorca schedules a movie in its original version (V.O.S.E) which is usually in the English language every Thursday at 6 pm.
For more Costa Calida news click here
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.