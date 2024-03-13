Pupils Against Graffiti

Trending:

By Annette Christmas • Published: 13 Mar 2024 • 18:12

Graffiti on historic building, Palma de Mallorca

Graffiti on historic building, Palma de Mallorca Image credit: Z. Thomas, creative commons

Young people lobbying for graffiti removal awarded prize by the Association for the Revitalisation of Historic Centres (ARCA).

Pupils from Sant Francesc school in Palma, led by teacher Jordi Carulla, have won a prestigious award for their hard work cataloguing graffiti.

This beautiful initiative aims to tackle defacement in a district in the old town of Palma known as Canamunt.

Award-winning graffiti removal project

Pupils at Sant Francesc school were indignant to discover ugly graffiti on historic buildings in the area.

After considering various options, including cleaning the walls and demonstrating, their teacher organised them into groups of six 12- and 13-year-old children, who then spent three hours a week for two months mapping the graffiti. They subsequently presented the results to the city mayor, demanding the buildings be cleaned of the inscriptions.

These bright young people are proof that the future is in good hands.

Continue Reading