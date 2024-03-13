Stroke research breakthrough

By Annette Christmas • Published: 13 Mar 2024 • 13:37

Leading cause of disability

This disease is the leading cause of disability worldwide, the second most frequent cause of death and also the second leading cause of cognitive impairment in the adult population, which is why it is urgent to find new therapies to treat it.

The research team in Cellular Neurobiology at the UIB (University of the Balearics) in Mallorca comprised Cristòfol Vives, Jerònia Lladó, Gabriel Olmos and Guillem Canyelles.

According to Dr Cristòfol Vives-Bauzà, professor of the department of Biology of the UIB and principal investigator of the UIB group, the discovery opens the door to “accelerate the repair of brain damage after stroke, since there is no effective drug available to treat the associated brain damage” He goes on to say that 20 per cent of those affected by a stroke have already had one before without realising it.

New blood vessels in stroke recovery

The PATJ protein was found to play a role in forming new blood vessels from already existing ones, which is essential in bringing oxygen and nutrients back to the damaged area and thus aiding recovery.

A stroke is the sudden alteration of blood circulation in the neck, due to an obstruction (ischemic stroke, which is the majority of cases) or due to the blockage of a cerebral artery (haemorrhagic stroke). It is an acute disease that can compromise cognitive, motor, sensory or emotional functions. It has a major impact on both patients and health systems, as it is the leading cause of disability and dependence worldwide. In Spain, one person suffers a stroke every six minutes, a fact that represents around 175,000 cases every year, of which a third end up with some degree of dependency.