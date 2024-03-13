By Anna Ellis •
Published: 13 Mar 2024 • 16:22
Study reveals shifting travel priorities: Budgeting remains key. Image: Alena Ozerova / Shutterstock.com.
A recent market study conducted by eDreams ODIGEO, a leading travel subscription company, has unveiled some intriguing insights.
The research concentrated on consumer travel preferences despite the current economic climate.
The research, which surveyed 10,000 global consumers, including 2,000 from the UK, found that a significant majority (84 per cent globally and 81 per cent in the UK) prioritise travel within their personal budgets.
Only a small percentage (4 per cent in the UK and 3 per cent globally) stated that they didn’t consider budgeting for travel important.
Additionally, the study forecasts changes in travellers’ priorities over the next 25 years, reflecting generational shifts and technological advancements.
Younger generations are more likely to prioritise digital connectivity and social inclusivity in their travel decisions compared to older age groups.
Cost-effectiveness remains a top priority for travellers across all age groups, with 64 per cent in the UK and 55 per cent globally emphasising it.
However, younger generations are less focused on cost, with other factors taking precedence.
Social inclusivity and digital connectivity are becoming increasingly important considerations for travellers, particularly among younger demographics.
The study indicates that 27 per cent of respondents aged 18-24 prioritise socially inclusive experiences, while 20 per cent prioritise digital connectivity during travel.
Health and safety considerations have also gained significance in travel planning, likely influenced by the pandemic.
Nearly half of respondents across all age groups prioritise safety, almost on par with the cost of travel.
Originally from Derbyshire, Anna has lived in the middle of nowhere on the Costa Blanca for 19 years. She is passionate about her animal family including four dogs and four horses, musicals and cooking.
