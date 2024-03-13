Swordfish withdrawn from Spanish supermarkets 

By John Ensor • Published: 13 Mar 2024 • 17:13

A European alert has sparked concern over mercury levels in swordfish of Spanish origin.

On Wednesday, March 13, the Spanish Agency for Food Safety and Nutrition (AESAN), was notified by the Rapid Alert System for Food and Feed (RASFF) of mercury concentrations exceeding the European Union’s legal limits in swordfish from Spain.

The warning, classified as ‘serious’, followed tests conducted in Italy on ‘frozen swordfish (Xiphias gladius) slices’, revealing mercury content as high as 1.6 mg per 100 grams of fish, surpassing the EU standard of one gram.

Health implications of mercury in fish

Mercury, naturally present in the environment, becomes a significant health hazard when it accumulates in fish, eventually impacting humans.

Its most dangerous form, methylmercury when found in fish, is a potent neurotoxin particularly harmful during growth phases.

Hence, pregnant women, breastfeeding mothers, and young children up to adolescence need to be cautious about their fish consumption.

Strategies to minimize mercury exposure

A recent study by the Spanish Journal of Public Health identified swordfish and emperor fish as major dietary sources of mercury, with levels reaching 0.80 mg/kg.

Tuna and fresh bonito follow, showing a decreasing trend at 0.48 mg/kg. Even canned tuna, despite its lower concentration of 0.28 mg/kg, accounts for 27.6 per cent of methylmercury exposure in children.

AESAN underscores the risk of bioaccumulation, as the body cannot eliminate heavy metals, advising limited consumption of high-mercury fish to prevent health risks.

Advised dietary precautions

To mitigate mercury exposure, the recommendation is to consume no more than one serving a week of tuna or similar high-mercury fish from age ten to 14 years.

Beyond this age, it’s advised to alternate between three or four servings of white and oily fish weekly.

Such precautions are vital to reducing the risk of mercury contamination and ensuring a healthier diet for all age groups.