Terrorism training in Mojacar comes to en end

By JULES •
Published: 13 Mar 2024 • 18:44
After a large terrorist simulation, the training comes to an end
CREDIT: Mojacar Town Hall
FOR the second year, a large-scale simulation, with more than 200 participants, of a terrorist attack was staged to mark the end of the State Security Forces training days held in Mojácar last week.
Aimed evaluate and improve coordination and effectiveness in the response to an emergency this was a combined simulation including security, health and Civil Protection and many others who were deemed necessary to be part of a large-scale emergency cases.
Held at Hotel Marina del Mar the simulation began with a terrorist group entering the grounds exchanging gunfire with the pursuing police. After the terrorists entering the hotel and taking hostages, the security forces were required to enter and overpower them, evacuate the premises and attend to the injured.
Actors took on the roles of injured people which meant that the police, doctors, ambulances and members of Civil Protection could effectively and realistically complete the exercises, caring for the victims in tents which were set up in the vicinity.
These simulations, are vital for improving the effective preparation of security and health teams, helping achieve the rapid responses and communication required to deal with such an incident.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.