Terrorism training in Mojacar comes to en end

By JULES • Published: 13 Mar 2024 • 18:44

After a large terrorist simulation, the training comes to an end CREDIT: Mojacar Town Hall

FOR the second year, a large-scale simulation, with more than 200 participants, of a terrorist attack was staged to mark the end of the State Security Forces training days held in Mojácar last week.

Aimed evaluate and improve coordination and effectiveness in the response to an emergency this was a combined simulation including security, health and Civil Protection and many others who were deemed necessary to be part of a large-scale emergency cases.

Held at Hotel Marina del Mar the simulation began with a terrorist group entering the grounds exchanging gunfire with the pursuing police. After the terrorists entering the hotel and taking hostages, the security forces were required to enter and overpower them, evacuate the premises and attend to the injured.

Improving Response times

Actors took on the roles of injured people which meant that the police, doctors, ambulances and members of Civil Protection could effectively and realistically complete the exercises, caring for the victims in tents which were set up in the vicinity.

These simulations, are vital for improving the effective preparation of security and health teams, helping achieve the rapid responses and communication required to deal with such an incident.