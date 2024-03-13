Winter peaks: Snowfall on Malaga mountains

By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 13 Mar 2024 • 15:45
Snow Blankets the Peaks of Axarquia.
Image: Ayuntamiento Canillas de Aceituno
AS winter bids its farewell, snow has finally graced the mountain peaks of the province of Malaga.
The Pilones Pass, situated at 1,400 metres in the Sierra de las Nieves, and La Maroma in the Axarquía region woke up to a delicate white covering. The thin layer measured 0.4 millimetres according to the official statistics from the Junta’s HydroSur Network.
Environmental agents reported snowfall around Yunquera at approximately 1,500 metres. The snowfall was relatively light, and temperatures were not excessively cold. There was also heavy rainfall of 60-70 litres per square metre in the Ronda area, benefiting the La Concepción reservoir, and around 50 litres per square metre in the Axarquía region, impacting the La Viñuela reservoir.
