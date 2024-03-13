Trending:

Winter peaks: Snowfall on Malaga mountains

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 13 Mar 2024 • 15:45

Snow Blankets the Peaks of Axarquia. Image: Ayuntamiento Canillas de Aceituno

AS winter bids its farewell, snow has finally graced the mountain peaks of the province of Malaga.

Snow Blankets Pilones Pass and La Maroma: Official Statistics Revealed

The Pilones Pass, situated at 1,400 metres in the Sierra de las Nieves, and La Maroma in the Axarquía region woke up to a delicate white covering. The thin layer measured 0.4 millimetres according to the official statistics from the Junta’s HydroSur Network.

Snowfall and Rainfall Update: Malaga’s Landscape Transformed

Environmental agents reported snowfall around Yunquera at approximately 1,500 metres. The snowfall was relatively light, and temperatures were not excessively cold. There was also heavy rainfall of 60-70 litres per square metre in the Ronda area, benefiting the La Concepción reservoir, and around 50 litres per square metre in the Axarquía region, impacting the La Viñuela reservoir.

