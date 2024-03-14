A stroll through the Mediaval past

By Marina Lorente •
Published: 14 Mar 2024 • 17:01
Berbers preparing for the market
Credit: Ayuntamiento de Los Alcazares
For another year, La Fragua de Vulcano will be organising the XXIII Medieval Market remembering the incursion of Berbers to the Mar Menor.
It is now more two decades since the market was inaugurated in Los Alcazares, with the aim of complementing the Easter festivities.
This mediaeval market runs from March 28 to March 31 and is one of the most important ones in Spain, where you can expect to find more than 300 stalls.
Set in the 16th and 17th centuries (somewhat after the medieval period), it was during that time that the inhabitants of Los Alcazares lived under the threat of Barbary pirates who
carried out surprise attacks and for this reason, the population decided to build watchtowers, one of which, the Torre del Rame or Ramí, remains in place.
The first small market was inaugurated in 2000 and a year later it was adopted by the Los Alcazares Council.
These markets usually include craft stalls and typical food, offering a cultural and educational experience, allowing visitors to immerse themselves in history and experience the atmosphere
of a past era.
This one occupies the streets close to the seafront providing a vibrant and unique atmosphere which will be enjoyed by visitors to and residents of Los Alcazares alike.
Expect an extensive programme of activities including live music, theatre, characters dressed in period costume, a children’s corner and of course food, drink and crafts.
Singer and musician El Canijo de Jerez (formerly of popular group Los Delinqüentes) will be making an appearance as will a number of different local bands.
Adding to the excitement will be a series of reconstructions of Berber raids, their camp, parades by torchlight and the handing over of the keys of Los Alcazares
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.