A stroll through the Mediaval past

By Marina Lorente • Published: 14 Mar 2024 • 17:01

Berbers preparing for the market Credit: Ayuntamiento de Los Alcazares

For another year, La Fragua de Vulcano will be organising the XXIII Medieval Market remembering the incursion of Berbers to the Mar Menor.

It is now more two decades since the market was inaugurated in Los Alcazares, with the aim of complementing the Easter festivities.

This mediaeval market runs from March 28 to March 31 and is one of the most important ones in Spain, where you can expect to find more than 300 stalls.

Set in the 16th and 17th centuries (somewhat after the medieval period), it was during that time that the inhabitants of Los Alcazares lived under the threat of Barbary pirates who

carried out surprise attacks and for this reason, the population decided to build watchtowers, one of which, the Torre del Rame or Ramí, remains in place.

The first small market was inaugurated in 2000 and a year later it was adopted by the Los Alcazares Council.

These markets usually include craft stalls and typical food, offering a cultural and educational experience, allowing visitors to immerse themselves in history and experience the atmosphere

of a past era.

This one occupies the streets close to the seafront providing a vibrant and unique atmosphere which will be enjoyed by visitors to and residents of Los Alcazares alike.

Expect an extensive programme of activities including live music, theatre, characters dressed in period costume, a children’s corner and of course food, drink and crafts.

Singer and musician El Canijo de Jerez (formerly of popular group Los Delinqüentes) will be making an appearance as will a number of different local bands.

Adding to the excitement will be a series of reconstructions of Berber raids, their camp, parades by torchlight and the handing over of the keys of Los Alcazares