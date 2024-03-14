Benidorm nurtures a flying fox

By Anna Akopyan • Published: 14 Mar 2024 • 12:00

Flying fox Credit: lonleyshrimp, Flickr

A female flying fox was found wounded in the Terra Natura Park but is currently recovering, thanks to the quick and efficient veterinary care.

The 7-year-old Pteropus lylei (flying fox) was found wounded and pregnant, when the veterinarians performed an x-ray for her sudden injury.

The team of experts believe that the injury was potentially caused by the animal getting hooked on one of the trees while flying.

As soon as this was established, the Terra Natura veterinary team cleaned the affected area, applied tissue-regenerating ointments and bandaged the fox.

The IUCN (International Union for Conservation of Nature) had noticed a 30 per cent decline in the population of flying foxes and recognised the animals as vulnerable.

The Terra Nature team showed their dedication to ensuring the safety and well-being of the animals in their facility and is now watching the fox recover.

Due to her recently giving birth to a calf, the veterinarians have been especially careful in their aid, causing the least possible stress as the animal was breastfeeding her new-born.