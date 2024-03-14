Calpe´s taxi upgrade

By Anna Akopyan •
Calpe City Council is announcing new regulations for taxi drivers, upgrading the system for the first time since 1996.
The Councilor for Citizen Security, Guillermo Sendra, stated that the consensus drafted back in 1996 has now become “obsolete”, and “did not provide a solution to current problems that the sector has.”
The Mayor of Calpe noted that this development has been made “with the collaboration of the taxi sector,” meeting the demands of both the taxi drivers and their customers.
One of the new regulations is appropriate clothing. “It has been a demand of the drivers themselves,” said Sendra, highlighting that “appropriate clothing must be maintained to give a good image of such an important sector for Calpe.”
The drivers are now prohibited from wearing shorts or ripped pants to elevate the town´s image.
Moreover, all vehicles will include the corporate image of Calpe on the cars, with the name of the town and the image of the distinctive Peñon de Ifach.
To ensure efficient driving, all standard cars will be no older than 12 years, and electric or hybrid cars no older than 14.
The municipality currently holds 25 taxi licenses: the maximum established by the authorities, considering the number of inhabitants.
The City Council is eager to expand the number of licenses but has made a statement that it is out of their control.
Sandra added that this shouldn´t be a problem, as “taxi drivers make a great effort to meet the demands of tourists,” even in times of maximum summer influx.
