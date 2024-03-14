Cordoba’s patios: A hidden gem

By John Ensor • Published: 14 Mar 2024 • 15:02

An image from Cordoba's patio festival. Credit: Taiga/Shutterstock.com

What makes Cordoba’s patios so special? These charming spaces are a celebration of life, filled with history, light, plants, and water and celebrated each year with the Cordoba Patio Festival.

The typical Cordoba patio is also enhanced with vintage furniture or culinary implements, among other items.

Originating from Islamic architecture, which favoured inward-facing facades, this design ethos persisted after the Christian conquest of the city, which is still very much in evidence in modern residences.

A patio tradition

The tradition of adorning patios with an array of flowers, whether in garden beds or pots affixed to walls or laid upon Cordoba’s signature chino pavement, remains vibrant.

Wells and fountains complement the scenery, merging water, light, and vegetation—a nod to the city’s Arabic heritage. To further embellish these spaces, owners often include ancient furniture, ironware, and archaeological finds.

Patio promotion

The city council of Cordoba offers detailed maps to guide visitors through these tranquil havens, highlighting areas like the Alcazar Viejo neighbourhood.

What used to be a May-exclusive event is now available throughout the year, allowing more people to experience the serene beauty of these patios.

Cordoba’s patios are categorized into two groups: monumental ones, associated with historic palaces and religious sites, and those entered into the city’s annual competition.

This competition showcases patios of all types, celebrating their architectural diversity and the careful maintenance of their traditional and modern features, part of the city’s contest since 1921.

Cordoba patio tips

The secret is not in planting many new pots, but in preserving a geranium that is four or five years old, whole, old, and crooked.

The three essential colours are: indigo, typical of the south of Cordoba; albero, reminiscent of the sandy, light yellow colour of the soil; and the reddish colour, the same as the Alhambra has on the outside.

Also important is the presence of water along with its sound. Many of the Cordoba patios have the occasional small fountain or pool. That trickling sound of water is vital to generating the magical atmosphere of the Cordoba patio.