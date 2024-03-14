Cordoba’s patios: A hidden gem

By John Ensor •
Published: 14 Mar 2024 • 15:02
An image from Cordoba's patio festival.
Credit: Taiga/Shutterstock.com
What makes Cordoba’s patios so special? These charming spaces are a celebration of life, filled with history, light, plants, and water and celebrated each year with the Cordoba Patio Festival.
The typical Cordoba patio is also enhanced with vintage furniture or culinary implements, among other items.
Originating from Islamic architecture, which favoured inward-facing facades, this design ethos persisted after the Christian conquest of the city, which is still very much in evidence in modern residences.
The tradition of adorning patios with an array of flowers, whether in garden beds or pots affixed to walls or laid upon Cordoba’s signature chino pavement, remains vibrant.
Wells and fountains complement the scenery, merging water, light, and vegetation—a nod to the city’s Arabic heritage. To further embellish these spaces, owners often include ancient furniture, ironware, and archaeological finds.
The city council of Cordoba offers detailed maps to guide visitors through these tranquil havens, highlighting areas like the Alcazar Viejo neighbourhood.
What used to be a May-exclusive event is now available throughout the year, allowing more people to experience the serene beauty of these patios.
Cordoba’s patios are categorized into two groups: monumental ones, associated with historic palaces and religious sites, and those entered into the city’s annual competition.
This competition showcases patios of all types, celebrating their architectural diversity and the careful maintenance of their traditional and modern features, part of the city’s contest since 1921.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Doncaster, Yorkshire, John now lives in Galicia, Northern Spain with his wife Nina.
He is passionate about news, music, cycling and animals.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.