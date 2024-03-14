By Anna Ellis • Published: 14 Mar 2024 • 16:21

Elche's efforts to save endangered Moorish coots and ducklings continue. Image: El Clot de Galvany / Facebook.

Elche’s Clot de Galvany has recently welcomed six new Moorish coots and five ducklings.

This good news is thanks to a repopulation effort led by the Elche’s Environment Department.

This marks the third such initiative aimed at bolstering populations of these aquatic birds, which are classified as “in danger of extinction.”

Since 2022, efforts have seen the integration of two birds, followed by the addition of eight more in 2023.

These individuals are sourced from the Ministry’s wildlife services, with some raised in facilities at Valencia’s Oceanogràfic as part of population reinforcement programmes for threatened species.

Juan de Dios Navarro, the Councillor for the Environment, emphasised the importance of protecting endangered species, stating, “We are working to safeguard these species facing extinction.”

He also encouraged Elche residents to visit Clot de Galvany and appreciate the area’s natural beauty.

This endeavour contributes to the consolidation of Clot de Galvany as a sanctuary and recovery site for endangered species.

It builds upon previous efforts, such as the release of 20 grey teal specimens last February.

These ducks, the most endangered in Europe, originated from captive breeding at El Saler’s “La Granja” Fauna Recovery Centre.