Friends of Mazarrón Animals Easter raffle and fashion show

By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 14 Mar 2024 • 15:13
Unleash Hope and Support FMA's mission
Image: Shutterstock/ Monika Chodak
THE Friends of Mazarrón Animals (FMA) association continues to make a positive impact on the lives of unwanted animals. FMA, a registered organisation, is dedicated to enhancing and improving the well-being of these furry friends.
To raise funds and awareness, FMA is hosting exciting events that promise fun and support for a great cause. The Easter raffle, set to take place on March 31, offers participants a chance to win delectable prizes like chocolate, food, and alcohol. Tickets, priced at a mere €5, can be purchased at La Vista Bar, providing an opportunity to indulge in treats while contributing to the welfare of animals.
Following the raffle, FMA invites the community to their much-anticipated Fashion Show at Zambucca. For just €3 per ticket, attendees can enjoy a fantastic afternoon with models showcasing stylish clothes and accessories, all while knowing that every penny goes towards caring for the animals under FMA’s watchful eye. Your support is invaluable in making a difference in these animals’ lives.
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
