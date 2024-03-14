Friends of Mazarrón Animals Easter raffle and fashion show

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 14 Mar 2024 • 15:13

Unleash Hope and Support FMA's mission Image: Shutterstock/ Monika Chodak

THE Friends of Mazarrón Animals (FMA) association continues to make a positive impact on the lives of unwanted animals. FMA, a registered organisation, is dedicated to enhancing and improving the well-being of these furry friends.

Easter Raffle: Indulge in Treats, Support Furry Friends!

To raise funds and awareness, FMA is hosting exciting events that promise fun and support for a great cause. The Easter raffle, set to take place on March 31, offers participants a chance to win delectable prizes like chocolate, food, and alcohol. Tickets, priced at a mere €5, can be purchased at La Vista Bar, providing an opportunity to indulge in treats while contributing to the welfare of animals.

Join FMA’s Events: Fun, Fashion, and Fundraising for Animals in Need!

Following the raffle, FMA invites the community to their much-anticipated Fashion Show at Zambucca. For just €3 per ticket, attendees can enjoy a fantastic afternoon with models showcasing stylish clothes and accessories, all while knowing that every penny goes towards caring for the animals under FMA’s watchful eye. Your support is invaluable in making a difference in these animals’ lives.

