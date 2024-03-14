Good news for horse lovers

By Annette Christmas • Published: 14 Mar 2024 • 16:44

Mounted police on black horses in Palma. Credit: Adam Jones, Creative Commons

Mallorcan horse show returns to Sineu fair.

Until 15 years ago there used to be a horse show to rank the most beautiful native Mallorcan horses. Now it is returning, giving visitors to the May fair in Sineu the chance to see these impressive black beauties.

The XIX Morphological Contest of the Mallorcan Horse to be held at Sineu on May 5 will be a rare opportunity to see these magnificent horses.

Rare native horse breed

Sineu councillor Joan Simonet stressed that “the Mallorcan horse is an endangered native breed. There are currently 156 registered females and 184 males, bred and managed on 85 farms”.

He went on to say that bringing back the celebration of the morphological contest of the breed will give it the visibility and recognition it deserves, thus contributing to its conservation.

The Mallorcan horse is a rare breed, and like the Menorcan horse is pure black. Its history probably dates back to about 800 BC, when Celtic bloodlines were infused with those of larger, faster North African stock. Its conformation resembles the Andalusian horse, although it generally has a short, thick, arched neck.

As historical records and photographs show, the Mallorcan horse played a crucial role in Mallorcan life in years gone by. Only well-to-do families could afford to keep a horse and they were much prized. It is estimated that there are now over 16,000 horses of different breeds in Mallorca. These are mainly used for sport, leisure, and breeding with some notable exceptions of biodynamic farmers who are recovering their use in agriculture.