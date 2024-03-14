News in brief: Axarquia

By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 14 Mar 2024 • 17:30
Image: Shutterstock/Daxiao Productions
Half Marathon
VELEZ-MALAGA is organising a half marathon on April 21 at 9 am. The start line and finish line will be at the Fernando Hierro Sports Centre. Registration is open now until April 17. To sign up go to https://atletismovelez.es/.
THE Lik Academia is hosting a flamenco show at the Plaza de Competa on March 19 at 8 pm titled ‘Aire Flamenco’ with dancer Eugenia Jimenez.
ENJOY an Easter workshop on March 19 from 4 pm to 6 pm at Jems Café on Torrox Costa. It costs €15 and includes all the materials, a hot cross scone, and tea or coffee. During the workshop, you will decorate an Easter egg using decoupage and acrylic paint. Contact 691922938.
LA Herradura celebrates the festival of their patron saint ‘San Jose’ (Saint Joseph) from March 16 to 19. They have arranged a programme of events for all ages. For more information see the Almuñecar Town Hall Facebook page.
EVERY Sunday morning the town of Almuñecar hosts a vintage market at the Ferial de la Paloma. You can pick up some vintage antiques, knick-knacks, and much more.
TICKETS are now available for the summer festival in Salobreña Tropicalia Summer Music. The festival will have Rock & Roll night and will feature headline acts such as Luis Fonsi and India Martinez. For more information see tropicaliasummermusic.com.
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
