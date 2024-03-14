By Anna Ellis •
Scenic journey: Discover Almoradí's Water Route. Image: Turismo Almoradí / Facebook.
Almoradí has recently introduced an exciting new circular route spanning approximately 18 km and lasting about six hours.
The journey starts and ends at the Almoradí Ecomuseum, located opposite the Mayte Andreu Sports Centre.
This route takes you through picturesque orchard paths, highlighting the region’s rich water architecture and showcasing Almoradí’s diverse heritage.
You’ll also have the chance to savour the area’s excellent cuisine along the way.
The moderately challenging route is suitable for both walking and cycling.
It includes several intermediate parking spots, allowing you to break up the journey or explore specific points of interest.
These spots include Acequia Mayor, Azud de Alfeitamí, the Segura River’s ground zero, Soto de la Juliana Pequena, and Los Mazones tree.
To assist visitors, a mobile app can be downloaded from the website www.almoradirutadelagua.com. This app offers a geolocated route and provides information about the entire journey and points of interest along the way.
