Sip & Craft with Age Concern’s upcoming events

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 14 Mar 2024 • 12:30

Shared Moments and Smiles Image: Age Concern Costa Calida

AGE Concern is set to host two exciting events for the community. The Age Concern Afternoon Tea & Bingo is scheduled for Wednesday, April 10, from 2 pm to 4 pm at the Social Centre on Camposol C Sector. Tickets, a steal at €5, offer a spread of homemade sausage rolls, sandwiches, cakes, scones, and more, complete with tea and coffee.

Age Concern’s Spring Spectacular Events

In addition, don’t miss the Crafternoon at Age Concern‘s Social Centre on Tuesday, March 26, at 1:30 pm. For just €5, participants can engage in a card-making masterclass, creating three beautiful greeting cards. All materials are provided, and the event promises a free-flowing supply of tea and coffee. For reservations, reach out to ageconcerncostacalida@gmail.com or call 623118062.

Written by

Catherine McGeer

I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!

