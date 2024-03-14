St. Patrick’s Day bash at Siddhartha on the Rock in Competa

By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 14 Mar 2024 • 14:04
Get your green on and join in.
Image: Shutterstock/ VGstockstudio
CELEBRATE St. Patrick’s Day in style at Siddhartha on the Rock in Competa! Join them on Sunday, March 17, for a day filled with craft fayre, lively Irish music, and exhilarating dancing. The festivities kick off in the afternoon, featuring a craft fayre alongside traditional Irish tunes and dance. Later in the evening, starting at 8:30 pm, the merriment continues with more Irish music and dancing.
Mitch and other talented musicians will provide the musical backdrop, inviting everyone to join in and sing along. The energetic dancing will be led by Alexandra Hänig, featuring a ceilidh where everyone can participate. Don’t miss out on the craic and enjoy the lively atmosphere! Reserve your table by calling 952 516 748 or 628 177 424, or simply drop by for a drink and immerse yourself in the St. Patrick’s Day spirit.
For more Axarquia news and events click here
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
