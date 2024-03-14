The solidarity connection of Benidorm and Peru

By Anna Akopyan •
Father Jaume Benaloy and the Rotary Club
Collaborating with the priest Father Jaume Benaloy, Benidorm is providing support to the San Jose de Casma Asylum in Peru.
The Asylum assists 200 homeless seniors, many of whom are facing serious health conditions.
The centre has reached out for help in renovating its facilities to improve the lives of the residents.
Father Jaume Benaloy, is a Benidorm native, who has been a missionary for 15 years. He currently works as a missionary in the Peruvian region of Chimbote and was awarded the Benidorm City´s Corporate Medal last December.
He is now collaborating with the Rotary Club of Benidorm, as well as with other Rotary clubs across Spain and Peru, and the Rotary Foundation, to finance the renovation of the Peru centre.
The Rotary of Benidorm has now contributed €12, 750 to facilitate developments in Peru´s senior residence.
The president of Benidorm Rotary Club, Juan Angel Ferrer, expressed his joy for this new connection: “It is a day of happiness because we see the completion of the first major international cooperation project.”
The rehabilitation of the roof, improvement of electricity and the installation of an industrial laundry are now being added to aid the facility.
Father Jaume Benaloy commented about the future projects: “The Chimbote Club wants to continue with this line of joint work that has borne such good results.”
