Utrecht's fish doorbell ensures smooth sailing for fishy commuters. Image: visdeurbel.
Are you looking for a unique activity in Utrecht?
The Municipality of Utrecht in the Netherlands has just the thing: pressing a digital button to assist fish on their migration journey through the city’s canals.
During spring, fish make their way from the sea upstream to find spawning grounds.
In Utrecht, they often pass through urban canals with lock gates like the Weerdsluis.
A webcam near the lock lets you see if fish are there, indicating that the gate is closed.
By clicking the digital button next to the webcam, you let the lock keeper know to open the gates if many fish have gathered.
This prevents a “fish traffic jam” and helps them continue their journey.
This initiative, called the “fish doorbell,” has become a cherished local tradition.
It not only assists fish but also raises awareness about the biodiversity in Utrecht’s canals.
Visitors can learn about the fish species passing through and even observe them at night, as fish prefer to travel in darkness.
Last year, the initiative drew 8.2 million website visitors, showing its popularity and impact.
To be a part of the fishy journey, head to the website: visdeurbel.nl
