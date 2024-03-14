By Anna Ellis • Published: 14 Mar 2024 • 11:00

Vampire buffet boom: Romania's blood donation surge. Image: KorArkaR / Shutterstock.com.

Blood donation rates in Romania have seen a remarkable increase, largely credited to a significant boost in the value of meal ticket vouchers provided to donors.

Officials have noted a considerable enhancement in blood stocks at Romanian hospitals, with some witnessing a tenfold surge, thanks to the increased value of meal vouchers.

Traditionally, blood donors in Romania receive food as a token of appreciation.

In January, the worth of meal vouchers soared from approximately €14 (67 RON) to €56 (280 RON), leading to a surge in donor turnout.

Adina Beudean, the director of the Bistrița Blood Transfusion Centre, emphasised a notable uptick in donor numbers compared to the previous year.

Previously, the centre typically saw around 5 donors per day, but now it welcomes 40-50 donors daily.

In Sibiu, the Blood Transfusion Centre has capped the number of donors at a maximum of 60 people per day due to the overwhelming response.

Likewise, in the central Alba region, the capacity for blood collection and storage has been stretched to its limits due to the influx of donations.

Some centres have begun to specify certain blood groups, reflecting the surplus of donations nationwide.