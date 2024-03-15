A big step for Lumon Pay

By Marina Lorente • Published: 15 Mar 2024 • 10:43

The Costa Cálida property market is experiencing a steady rise, making it crucial for both buyers and sellers to find a trusted currency exchange service.

Lumon, an experienced player in this field, shines brightly with its reliability and swift international payments, earning the trust of its clients.

With a commitment to stellar service and a personal touch, Lumon has expanded its reach across the Iberian Peninsula, as evidenced by the inauguration of its new office in Los Alcazares. CEO Vic Darvey emphasises the significance of this milestone, highlighting Lumon’s strength and ambition to evolve.

Lumon chooses Costa Calida for its new office

The opening of the new office presents a golden opportunity for British expatriates in the Mar Menor and Costa Cálida. Lumon’s reputation for offering competitive rates and secure transactions precedes it, making it a go-to destination for various currency exchange needs, from property transactions to daily expenses abroad.

Costa Cálida is the perfect location for the new office as it stands out as an enticing destination for property investment due to its Mediterranean climate, scenic coastal landscapes, and excellent accessibility via international airports and road networks. Offering relatively affordable property prices compared to other coastal areas in Spain, the region presents a diverse property market catering to various preferences and budgets, from beachfront villas to modern apartments. Boasting a high quality of life with abundant amenities, including restaurants, shops, leisure facilities, and healthcare services, Costa Cálida provides residents with a fulfilling lifestyle.. With Spain’s stable political environment, well-established legal framework, and robust infrastructure, investors can have confidence in the stability and reliability of the market, making Costa Cálida an attractive choice for those seeking to capitalise on Spain’s vibrant real estate opportunities

Central to Lumon’s success is its emphasis on cultivating enduring relationships with clients and partners. This commitment to personalised service has earned Lumon a solid reputation, making the opening of the new office a strategic move in further consolidating its position in the market.

Lumon’s expertise extends beyond mere currency exchange; they facilitate property transactions, cover living expenses overseas, and streamline payments for goods and services. Recognizing the importance of simplicity and efficiency in currency exchange, Lumon ensures a seamless experience, whether through in-person consultations or online transactions.

The celebratory event marking the inauguration of the Los Alcazares office saw Lumon’s dedicated team, including representatives from their London headquarters, coming together. The presence of esteemed partners like Pinar Properties underscores Lumon’s standing within the industry and its commitment to fostering mutually beneficial collaborations. To have an idea of their huge reputation and impact it is worth mentioning that Lumon works with over 2,200 referring partners.

Probably the secret to their high level of client retention it’s due to their professional, knowledgeable and friendly team. There are currently more than 5,000 verified 5-star Lumon reviews on Feefo and Trustpilot, and they point out that they still provide services for clients who signed up in their first year of business 20 years ago. It’s certainly remarkable..

The event was held in the vibrant square where the office is located. The team, other partners, businesses and individuals came to celebrate the big moment. The neighbours Fresco bistro bar catered the event with delicious fresh and local products like olives, cheese and other tapas, alongside other beverages. An ideal event for the special launch.

Vic Darvey articulates the strategic significance of the new location, situated in the vibrant 525 Square, as a catalyst for Lumon’s accelerated growth. This locale, renowned for offering British expatriates exceptional value for their investments, holds immense potential for Lumon to expand its clientele and consolidate its presence in the region.

Darvey stands out as a CEO, having more than 25 years of experience working with different international consumer brands. He has held senior leadership positions across several businesses including PurpleBrick, MoneySuperMarket and lastminute.com . He loves spending time with his family and there is no doubt that it has had an impact on how he manages the business, having customer satisfaction at the core centre of the business values.

For those contemplating currency exchange and seeking optimal value for their money, Lumon emerges as the ideal choice. With a track record spanning over two decades and over 69,000 satisfied clients, Lumon stands as a model of trust and reliability in facilitating Mediterranean relocations while safeguarding clients’ financial interests.

Lumon wants their clients to realise the benefits of using a specialist international payment provider over a bank. With their extensive experience they can deliver unbeatable services and benefits to their partners and clients.

Lumon, a good choice

Some of the benefits which Lumon stands out are: savings compared to bank exchange rates, fast and secure payments, free consultation with market specialists, currency market insight, access to currency risk mitigation tools, knowledgeable dealers available to deliver timely information, clear and simple processes and simple and secure online trading platform.

Lumon’s dedication to excellence, personalised service, and strategic expansion positions it as a leading player in the Spanish property market and beyond. As the region continues to attract international investors and expatriates, Lumon remains steadfast in its commitment to providing top-notch currency exchange solutions and fostering long-lasting relationships with its clients.

In conclusion, Lumon is poised to assist both businesses and individuals from the outset, providing outstanding service with a familiar and friendly approach. Their dedication to understanding each client’s unique circumstances ensures a seamless and excellent experience. With Lumon, you can expect a simple trading service tailored to your needs, making your currency exchange journey hassle-free and efficient from day one. SPONSORED.

You can find the new office here:

C/Rio Ter 31, local A, 30710 Los Alcazares, Murcia, Spain

MONDAY TO FRIDAY 9:00-17:00

https://www.lumonpay.com/