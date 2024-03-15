A year of charity car hire

By Kevin Fraser Park •
Published: 15 Mar 2024 • 13:54
Cheque handed over
Photo: Cudeca
Car rental company, Helle Hollis, has been raising funds for Cudeca during a year of charity rentals. On Wednesday March 13, Helle Hollis Marketing Manager, Christine Fleischer, handed over the cheque for €1,500 collected in aid of Cudeca Hospice.
Helle Hollis has been supporting Cudeca Hospice for many years: when customers book car rental on its website they have an option to enter a promotional charity code which entitles them to a 15 per cent discount and Helle Hollis donates 10 per cent of the discount applied (when renting a Group C car) to Cudeca Hospice.
Cudeca Hospice is very grateful to the car rental company for their continued support. Thanks to donations like this, Cudeca Hospice continues to add life to the days of many people with cancer and other advanced illnesses.
The Cudeca Hospice Foundation is a non-profit organisation that provides comprehensive professional care for people with cancer and other advanced illnesses, as well as support for their families.
In 2023, Cudeca Hospice cared for 1,864 people and provided support to more than 2,400 relatives. Since 1992, almost 19,000 patients have been cared for by Cudeca whose medical attention and care is completely free of charge.
Just follow these five simple steps to get a discount on car rental and help Cudeca Hospice:
