British cuisine in Quesada

By Marina Lorente • Published: 15 Mar 2024 • 11:08

The restaurant / Quesada Fish and Chips

IN the small and vibrant town of Quesada you can find glorious eateries, among other entertaining venues.

Quesada has become a popular place to live because of its services, abundant cultural offer, the beautiful mountain scenery and the 10-min drive to the nearest beach are very attractive. Among the many attractions, one gem stands out: Quesada Fish and Chips.

Quesada Fish and Chips has transcended mere dining to become an institution beloved by British expatriates yearning for the tastes of home, particularly the cherished Sunday roasts. Proudly operated as a three-generation family business, this establishment prides itself on delivering generous portions of superior fare at unbeatable prices, crafted from only the finest ingredients.

Quesada Fish and Chips, a successful business

The restaurant’s popularity is undeniable, owing to its signature dish of fish and chips alongside traditional British fare like mushy peas, mashed potatoes, and pies. But the menu doesn’t stop there; it also offers a diverse selection ranging from burgers and salads to wraps, catering to varied palates and preferences

By serving the quintessential Sunday roast, Quesada Fish and Chips has garnered a loyal following of customers who visit the place weekly to revel in hearty meals with family and friends. The allure lies not only in the ample servings and fair pricing but also in the extensive food choices, including a vegetarian option for the Sunday roast, ensuring a fulfilling dining experience for all.

Amidst the savoury aromas. Friendly staff and lively chatter, the atmosphere at Quesada Fish and Chips exudes warmth and cordiality, inviting people to indulge in more than just a meal. The meticulous attention to cleanliness and the bustling energy within the establishment contribute to its appeal as a welcoming haven for diners seeking not only culinary satisfaction but also a memorable dining experience.

More than a simple restaurant

Adjacent to the restaurant stands another local favourite: Green Baize, a bustling snooker hall also run by a family business. Boasting one of Spain’s largest snooker facilities, Green Baize features four full-size snooker tables, two professional pool tables, dartboards, and multiple TVs broadcasting live sports events from across the globe. With a fully stocked bar, patrons can savour a pint while engaging in friendly competition with friends. Notably, Green Baize offers the same quality menu as Quesada Fish and Chips, ensuring a seamless transition from dining to recreation.

In summary, Quesada Fish and Chips is a culinary haven not to be missed. With meal deals starting at €7.50 or €13.50 for two, menu of the day is available from 12 until 5 and Sunday roasts priced at €10.50 for two courses, the establishment takes pride in satisfying its customers with an array of enticing offers. Due to its popularity, it is recommended to book your table in advance. Immerse yourself in the charms of Quesada and treat yourself to the delights of this British gem. SPONSORED

Every Day 10am – 10pm

Phone: (34) 966 71 91 36

Email: quesadafishandchips.com

Address: Calle Los Arcos, Quesada, 03170 Rojales, Spain

https://www.instagram.com/quesada_fishandchips/