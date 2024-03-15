Charity Auction for Scotty’s Little Soldiers

By Julian Philips •
Published: 15 Mar 2024 • 15:27
Scottys little soldiers Charity Auction
Put the date in your diary, some great items and great bargains to be had at the Charity Auction in aid of Scotty’s little soldiers.
To be held on Saturday 23rd March at the New Bar International in Arboleas from 2pm with viewings from 10am. To make a donation, please contact hello@mblv-spain.com !
Cash and auction item donations accepted on the day. Let’s help Scotty’s Little Soldiers help those children have the very best they can. For further information about Scotty’s Little Soldiers please visit their website at: https://www.scottyslittlesoldiers.co.uk/
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.