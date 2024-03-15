Charity Auction for Scotty’s Little Soldiers

By Julian Philips • Published: 15 Mar 2024 • 15:27

Scottys little soldiers Charity Auction

Put the date in your diary, some great items and great bargains to be had at the Charity Auction in aid of Scotty’s little soldiers.

To be held on Saturday 23rd March at the New Bar International in Arboleas from 2pm with viewings from 10am. To make a donation, please contact hello@mblv-spain.com !

Cash and auction item donations accepted on the day. Let’s help Scotty’s Little Soldiers help those children have the very best they can. For further information about Scotty’s Little Soldiers please visit their website at: https://www.scottyslittlesoldiers.co.uk/