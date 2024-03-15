Trending:

Charity Night Race in Albox

By Julian Philips • Published: 15 Mar 2024 • 16:53

Promoting the Night Race against Cancer in Albox Credit: Albox Town hall

Run, “There is a lot to win” is the motto of a latest “Night Race Against Cancer” to be held on April 30 in Albox. The 5 km route passes through the town centre and the La Loma neighbourhood.

This year they want to break the participation record by taking advantage of the fundamental good cause of the event but also that it is being held on a national holiday.

