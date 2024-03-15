Colorful art for Soul

By Marina Lorente • Published: 15 Mar 2024 • 11:42

Kateryna and her daughter at the studio

Kateryna’s life changed overnight, she left her successful art studio in Kiev and found a path leading to Marbella where her new space is located.

The vision of Kateryna was making art accessible and fun, wishing to spread the idea that creativity is inside of everyone, being a mother herself she found nurturing children’s creativity fundamental.

The studio counts Celeste and Olga, who deliver regular weekly art lessons for children. They offer intensive camps during holidays, this easter they will focus on painting eggs and other arts and crafts especially designs for the season.

An special and safe space for children

The love and care which they lead the project is easily visible in the space and their aim to provide a safe, responsible and inclusive environment for all is outstanding. With the desire to connect parents with their children, they have curated special workshops where adults and children can enjoy time together leaving any devices away to be able to enjoy the present moment fully.

The project has blossomed into a sanctuary where children are encouraged to freely explore their creative potential, bolstering their confidence and resilience in the process.

If you’re seeking a unique activity to brighten your child’s day—a place where passionate teachers strive to make a positive impact on young lives—look no further than Kateryna Gallery Studio. Holiday camp sessions are priced at 50 euros per day, with a 10% discount available for siblings or for booking the entire camp. Don’t miss the opportunity to experience the magic of this extraordinary project firsthand.

Av. Gustavo Adolfo Bécquer, 44, Nueva Andalucía, 29660 Marbella, Málaga, Spain

https://www.instagram.com/katerynaartstudio/