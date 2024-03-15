Eco-friendly fashion revolution in Alicante

By John Ensor • Published: 15 Mar 2024 • 18:29

Bags made using leftover palm tree cuttings. Credit: povedatextil/Instagram.com

A textile company in Alicante is offering a solution that is both sustainable and versatile as well as benefitting the environment and the economy.

At the recent Futurmoda event, held at the Alicante Fair, Poveda Textil, alongside Palmielx, showcased an innovative fabric.

This material, derived from the pruning remains of Alicante palm trees, marks a significant step towards sustainability in fashion.

A leap towards sustainable textiles

‘The fabrics presented at Futurmoda, held at the Alicante Fair, offer a natural appearance and the same properties as any other fabric,’ says Alberto Andreu, commercial director of Poveda Textil.

The partnership with Palmielx reimagines the future of fashion. By converting palm tree waste into a new, biodegradable fabric, they’re fighting climate change head-on.

Employing state-of-the-art adhesive technologies and thermo-mechanical processes to produce a palm-based material. This innovative approach not only revives waste but introduces a fabric that stands the test of bending, rubbing, and abrasion.

Revolutionising industry standards

This unique fabric doesn’t just resemble traditional textiles in appearance. It boasts the same resilience, available in a variety of colours, finishes, and designs.

‘Our commitment to sustainability and the environment is firm, and we strive every day to offer the best ecological fabrics,’ Andreu asserts.

Certified by the Centre for Innovation and Technology, INESCOP, it’s proof of their commitment to eco-friendly innovation. Poveda Textil’s venture into palm coatings represents a bold move towards mimicking polymer properties, indicating vast potential across the footwear and textile industries.

A greener future

Ultimately, this collaboration between Poveda Textil and Palmielx signifies more than just an innovative fabric. It embodies a significant reduction in CO2 emissions by sidestepping the incineration of palm waste.

With an aim to process the annual 3,000 tons of palm remains in Alicante, this project presents a sustainable solution to an environmental, social, and economic issue.

‘With this new collection, we go one step further in the revaluation of palm tree remains as raw material and contribute to the circular economy and zero waste,’ Andreu highlights, showcasing a commitment to reducing over one and a half million kilos of CO2 emissions.

This initiative doesn’t just revolutionise fabric production; it sets a precedent for sustainable practices across industries.