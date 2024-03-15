Eurovision star Käärijä comes to Marenostrum Fuengirola

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 15 Mar 2024 • 14:33

Photo of Käärijä: Wikimedia CC / Finna

Finland’s Käärijä and Tarja Turunen & Marko Hietala are coming to Marenostrum Fuengirola on September 6 and 7. Tarja Turunen & Marko Hietala and Black Beast will perform on September 6 on the Fundación Unicaja stage in a night of Heavy Metal; while one day later, on the September 7, Finnish star Käärijä will show why he was one of the most voted for in Eurovision.

The Councillor for Culture, Rodrigo Romero, and the promoter of the event, Riki Huhtala, presented this upcoming musical show that will close the Fuengirola concert series of 2024. “The Marenostrum Fuengirola concert series was born with the intention of reaching the largest possible audience, so that all sectors and all musical tastes are covered, and so it is in each edition. That’s why there is flamenco, jazz, pop, Latin music, rock… but we also like to have concerts specifically dedicated to some of our residents, such as the Scandinavians”, said the Councillor

On September 6, heavy metal music will take to the spectacular Fundación Unicaja stage with two confirmed bands: Tarja with Marko Hietala and Black Beast.

Tarja and Marko Hietala have shared many albums and world tours, releasing their latest album ‘Best of Tarja – Living the Dream’ in 2024. For this work, they have chosen their favourite songs for the band and for the fans, achieving the perfect mix.

Rapper, singer and songwriter Käärijä made a splash in 2023 with his Eurovision entry, being one of the singers who got the most votes, coming in second place with a total of 526 points for his song “Cha Cha Cha”. This song was ranked number 7 on Spotify’s global hits and the most streamed song in the history of a Finnish song. Now he is bringing his act to Fuengirola on September 7.

“In addition, that same day we will end the ninth edition of Marenostrum Fuengirola where we will turn the Fundación Unicaja stage into a party for all audiences with a surprise that will be announced later”, said Romero

Tickets are on sale for both concerts from Monday March 18 at midday at https://marenostrumfuengirola.com.