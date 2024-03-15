By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 15 Mar 2024 • 16:37

Flamenca fashion catwalk show Photo: Alhaurín el Grande Town Hall

The Alhaurín el Grande fashion show, Alhaurín Flamenca 2024, will be held on April 13 and Calle Real in the historic centre of the town will become a catwalk for the night.

The event was launched by the Mayor of the town, Anthony Bermúdez Beltrón, Macarena Herrera, Councillor for Economic Development of the Town Hall of Alhaurín el Grande; and Belén Melero, of the Diputación de Málaga.

Also present were the filmmakers Tony Morales and Juan Espinosa de los Monteros, founders of the audiovisual production company Héqate Producciones, organisers of the event, accompanied by Eloy Moreno from Antonio-Eloy Escuela Profesional, in charge of the hairdressing and make-up for the event, and María José González, from the modelling agency Nueva Moda Producciones.

The celebration of this second edition is for Alhaurín el Grande a new opportunity to promote local fashion, to publicise the creators and local companies that are dedicated to this sector, and of course the designers and guest designers from the province of Malaga.