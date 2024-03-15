By John Ensor • Published: 15 Mar 2024 • 16:33

German fugitive arrested in Alicante. Credit: PoliciaNacional.es

The Spanish National Police have apprehended a German fugitive in Alicante. The suspect, implicated in a kidnapping and hostage situation, has been at large for three years.

The terrifying incident occurred in 2021 in Hamm, Germany. The main suspect, along with three unidentified accomplices, brazenly forced their way into a house.

While brandishing firearms at the occupants, the group demanded the married couple hand over their valuable possessions.

Uncovering the heist

The criminals not only threatened the victims with guns to their heads, but also locked them in a closet. In another disturbing detail, the robbers even threatened to set the house ablaze after searching for petrol.

The looters made off with two gold coins, ten silver ingots, over €4,000 in cash, a luxury watch valued at more than €20,000, and a safe.

Manhunt leads to Alicante

Upon receiving the European Arrest and Surrender Order, combined with details from German authorities, the police embarked on an intensive manhunt.

Despite the fugitive’s efforts to evade capture by altering his appearance and implementing various security measures, Spanish authorities located him in a cafe in Alicante.

Fugitive’s criminal record

Interestingly, this was not the individual’s first brush with the law. Previous arrests include one in Malaga in November 2021, for forgery and another in Germany in June 2022.

The latter incident involved resisting arrest by three German special forces officers, under the influence of narcotics. A search of his residence unearthed a loaded machine gun among other firearms.

The meticulous operation underscores the relentless pursuit of justice across borders. It also highlights the lengths to which criminals will go to avoid detection, from altering their physical appearance to evading capture abroad.