Grants for small businesses

By Annette Christmas • Published: 15 Mar 2024 • 16:55

Small_business_in_Alcudia. Image credit: Iivaan96, Creative Commons

The Ministry of Business, Employment and Energy is now accepting applications for grants from small businesses.

2.7 million euros have been earmarked for brick-and-mortar establishments in the Balearic Islands, to subsidise investments in technological equipment and digitalisation.

This represents a 7.4 per cent increase on grants awarded last year.

Carbon footprint

The investments must be destined towards reducing the carbon footprint, improving energy efficiency and sustainability, or removing architectural barriers.

The subsidies can be used to buy furniture, machinery, alarm systems and security, POS terminals and intelligent automatic payment boxes, among other things.

Business premises can also be improved and modernised.

Self-employed also eligible

Those eligible are self-employed people or owners of micro-, small and medium-sized businesses in the retail trade, as well as certain service companies.

The grants cover investments made between September 16, 2023 and September 15, 2024 and must be applied for before the end of this period.