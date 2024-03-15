Guardamar remains firm with restrictions on tourism

By Marina Lorente • Updated: 15 Mar 2024 • 15:48

Apartments / ÁXEL ÁLVAREZ / D.PAMIES

The Guardamar del Segura Council remains resolute in its stance against yielding to pressure, steadfastly upholding some of the most stringent urban planning regulations in the authorization of tourist apartments within the town.

Current pressures stem from both individual investors seeking profitability for their apartments and real estate agencies specializing in this type of rental accommodation.

The current situation

Week after week, the Council denies numerous requests for compatibility certificates, which are essential for inclusion in the registry of the regional tourist housing market and for participation on major tourist housing platforms such as Airbnb or Booking. At present, only detached single-family homes receive approval for holiday rental purposes.

Mayor José Luis Sáez (PSOE) emphasized, “We have long supported the local hotel industry, a facet that sets our tourism sector apart and one we are obligated to safeguard.”

For perspective, Guardamar boasts 1,610 hotel beds across nine hotels and 806 rooms, according to the latest figures from the Generalitat. This figure closely mirrors that of Torrevieja, despite Torrevieja’s population being seven times larger than Guardamar’s.