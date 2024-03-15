Hands-on history for children

By Annette Christmas • Published: 15 Mar 2024 • 11:56

Talaot at Puig de sa Morisca Image credit: Dreizung, creative commons

The Institute of Education and Libraries of Calvià (IMEB) holds hands-on teaching activities at the Puig de Sa Morisca archaeological park in Santa Ponsa.

Primary school children aged eight to ten from the Ses Rotes Velles and Son Ferrer schools took part.

Puig de Sa Morisca

These practical sessions were led by researchers from the Ciudad Ciencia science park in Calvia, which has been showing pupils how to explore the natural environment of Puig de Sa Morisca and other locations for more than ten years.

The joint initiative between the Milá y Fontanals Institution and the Spanish School of History and Archaeology in Rome was presented by the researcher Berta Morell and a specialist in archaeological replicas, Gerard Remolins.

Children try out archaeological tools

Children said the best part about the workshop was handling the replicas of tools used by our ancestors, presented by Gerard Remolins.

These utensils were made with raw materials common at the time, such as stone, bone, antlers or wood.

Pupils thus experienced the feel and weight of the tools and had the chance to try them out.

The children also participated in a virtual excavation, documenting each find, and had a go at unearthing pieces in an archaeological dig.

The IMEB hosts this activity within the framework of the Ciudad Ciencia science park dissemination project in collaboration with more than 50 Spanish city councils.