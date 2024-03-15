By Julian Philips • Published: 15 Mar 2024 • 13:03

Jetski Championship to be held in Carbonaras Credit: Wikimedia Commons

FINALLY, it is here, The Andalusian Jet Ski Championships should be an amazing event, that is being organised by the Carboneras Town Hall and the combined forces of the Andalusian and Spanish Motorcycle federation.

Planned to take place on the 5, 6 and 7 of April it will showcase some of the best jet ski riders taking part in various competitions.

The high-level event, which has been a long time in the planning, will be an important factor in the local economy, attracting visitors from all across Spain and giving a well needed boost to local hotels, bars and restaurants.