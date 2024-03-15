Make travel easier for you

By Marina Lorente •
Published: 15 Mar 2024 • 12:03
The office / Falken Tours
Travel is unquestionably making a resurgence.
The human desire to explore and immerse oneself in new places and cultures holds a romantic allure, elevating the spirit. There is something enchanting about embracing the role of a stranger in unfamiliar
territories. And when one has the luxury of reclining in a hammock or gazing upon the
turquoise waters of the Mediterranean, travel transcends mere leisure—it becomes a
healing journey.
Falken Tours, established in 1997 along the Costa Blanca with a mission to offer
holidaymakers and tourists personalised experiences. Their team of travel agents greets
you with genuine warmth, committed to turning your holiday dreams into reality.
Owner Olaf Falkinowski, originally from Berlin, Germany, has immersed himself in the
Spanish lifestyle for two decades. With a background in hotel marketing in Mallorca and
a stint at Alicante airport, he decided to channel his passion for travel into Falken Tours.
With offices in La Marina and La Zenia, Falken Tours caters to every travel need, whether
booking a flight or curating a family vacation of a lifetime.
Despite the convenience of online bookings, many still prefer the personal touch. Falken
Tours prides itself on offering tailored services, from high-end world cruises to
Mediterranean getaways. With multilingual guides and a diverse clientele from
Scandinavia, Germany, and Britain, Falken Tours ensures a seamless travel experience
for all.
Take, for instance, the 8-day Mediterranean cruise aboard MSC Fantasia departing from
Valencia on May 18, 2024. Priced from €883 per person, It’s an enticing opportunity for
adventure-seekers to embark on a memorable journey.
Falken Tours La Marina: Calle Mar Báltico 8, local 9, 03177 San Fulgencio (Alicante)
Falken Tours La Zenia: Avenida de la Playa 1, local 5, 03189 Orihuela Costa (Alicante)
Both the La Marina and La Zenia shops are open Monday to Friday from 9.30am-4pm
and on Saturdays 10am-1pm.
Call 966 790 004 (La Marina) or 966 730 151 (La Zenia) or
visit the website Or Whatsapp La Marina 622 045 993 Whatsapp La Zenia 711 088 239
www.falkentours.com
Follow them in Facebook, to see the newest holiday offers.
