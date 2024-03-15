Massive 15-ton olive heist uncovered 

By John Ensor • Published: 15 Mar 2024 • 11:10

Six arrests following the theft of 15 tons of olives. Credit: Guardia Civil/Shuttertock.com

With the poor harvests of recent times, the theft of olives in Spain has become commonplace and a more lucrative business than one might think.

The Guardia Civil’s recent operation, dubbed ‘Telones’, has shed light on a sophisticated criminal network that turned olive theft into a nearly €100,000 enterprise.

Initiated in January, the investigation was a response to complaints from farmers and agricultural workers in the Madrid areas of Morata de Tajuña, Valdaracete, Brea del Tajo, and Torres de la Alameda.

These reports detailed not only the theft of significant quantities of olives but also extensive damage to property.

Olive theft exposed

The Guardia Civil identified a group of 17 individuals connected to these crimes, with 13 directly involved in stealing olives and four others engaged in the illegal acquisition of these stolen goods.

These activities were primarily conducted through an oil mill in Mondejar, Guadalajara, where olives were processed into oil for sale on the black market.

This operation not only involved the theft of 15,830 kilograms of olives but also the discovery of 26,000 litres of oil ready for sale, which had been produced under substandard conditions.

Crackdown and arrests

As a result of the investigation, six individuals were arrested, and eleven others are under investigation. This action has brought to light approximately 20 instances of theft, signalling the breakdown of a highly active criminal ring specialising in the olive trade.

Furthermore, during a raid on an oil mill, authorities uncovered around 26,000 litres of oil earmarked for sale, revealing the mill’s outdated and hazardous operating conditions.

Additionally, fraudulent transactions involving 60,651 kilograms of olives were identified, with an estimated market value of €96,329. The seizure of a vehicle and various documents related to these illegal transactions highlighted the extent of this elaborate scheme.

The operation, in collaboration with the Court of First Instance and Instruction No. 1 of Arganda del Rey, has led to the provisional imprisonment of five individuals. S

Spearheaded by the Rock Team of the Aranjuez Company of the Madrid Command, this case underscores the Guardia Civil’s commitment to dismantling criminal operations that harm Spain’s agricultural sector.