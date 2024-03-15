Mundomar – Open for the season

By Anna Akopyan •
Published: 15 Mar 2024 • 10:10
Mundomar dolphin show
Credit: Robert Harley Mostad, Flickr
From March 23, Benidorm´s nature park premiers its new season of enchanting animal adventures for children and adults.
Mundomar is Costa Blanca´s centre of marine animals and exotic birds, with over 80 species in its park, waiting to meet you.
African Jabiru, Geoffroy’s Marmoset, six-banded armadillo, and blue-crowned Aratingas: meet beautiful creatures from all over the globe as you walk through the park´s ecological gardens.
Intrigued by the world of the underseas? Learn about the lives of marine animals by visiting the park´s aquariums.
Meet dolphins up close and watch their spectacular performances with the Spanish Olympic team.
You can also get first-hand experience by swimming with the loveable sea lions, accompanied by trainers.
Mundomar is not only a place for marine lovers: there are also fantastic shows with parrots.
Mundomar is currently participating in nine breeding programmes and continues the work to include more species; there are animals in the park you would not see anywhere else in the country.
The park is dedicated to preserving the environment and its species and ensures the best living conditions for its animals.
Given that many of Mundomar´s animals are in danger of extinction, the team works hard at researching, nurturing and raising awareness for the wide range of species.
Mundomar is open from 10am until 6pm and offers various admission options.
Full-day tickets are €22. Afternoon show tickets are €19, and there are special tickets available for families and VIP experiences.
The park holds many restaurants and snack bars for refreshments.
Get your ticket at mundomar.es.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Moscow, with Russian and Armenian origins, Anna has lived in Costa Blanca for over ten years. She is passionate about singing, acting and traveling.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.