Mundomar – Open for the season

By Anna Akopyan • Published: 15 Mar 2024 • 10:10

Mundomar dolphin show Credit: Robert Harley Mostad, Flickr

From March 23, Benidorm´s nature park premiers its new season of enchanting animal adventures for children and adults.

Mundomar is Costa Blanca´s centre of marine animals and exotic birds, with over 80 species in its park, waiting to meet you.

African Jabiru, Geoffroy’s Marmoset, six-banded armadillo, and blue-crowned Aratingas: meet beautiful creatures from all over the globe as you walk through the park´s ecological gardens.

Intrigued by the world of the underseas? Learn about the lives of marine animals by visiting the park´s aquariums.

Meet dolphins up close and watch their spectacular performances with the Spanish Olympic team.

You can also get first-hand experience by swimming with the loveable sea lions, accompanied by trainers.

Mundomar is not only a place for marine lovers: there are also fantastic shows with parrots.

Mundomar is currently participating in nine breeding programmes and continues the work to include more species; there are animals in the park you would not see anywhere else in the country.

The park is dedicated to preserving the environment and its species and ensures the best living conditions for its animals.

Given that many of Mundomar´s animals are in danger of extinction, the team works hard at researching, nurturing and raising awareness for the wide range of species.

Mundomar is open from 10am until 6pm and offers various admission options.

Full-day tickets are €22. Afternoon show tickets are €19, and there are special tickets available for families and VIP experiences.

The park holds many restaurants and snack bars for refreshments.

Get your ticket at mundomar.es.