Rare cormorants breeding in Almeria

By Julian Philips •
Published: 15 Mar 2024 • 15:04
The European Shag breeding on the cliffs of Almeria
Credit: Wikimedia Commons
Surveys carried out by the Ministry of Sustainability, Environment and Blue Economy confirm the nesting sites of cormorants in two locations in Almería.
This large seabird nests on some of the most inaccessible rocky outcrops of the coastline, is a rare bird on the Andalusian coast with 2 of the species being listed in endangered Species catalogue in Spain, the Mediterranean (Phalacrocorax aristotelis desmarestii ) and the Atlantic ( Phalacrocorax aristotelis aristotelis ).
Its decline is thought to be associated with over fishing, pollution and disturbances by recreational boats.
They are locating all the areas, of which there are possibly up to 25 along the cliffs of Almeria, to put into place a conservation scheme to help understand the reproductive habits and try to increase its population in the area.
