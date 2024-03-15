Reforestation in Genoa and San Agustín

By Annette Christmas • Published: 15 Mar 2024 • 12:02

Councillor Belen Soto planting tree. Image credit: Ajuntament de Palma

Reforestation scheme

Deputy Mayor for Infrastructure Belén Soto visited the reforestation work being carried out in the areas of Genoa and San Agustín.

With her was the general director of the district, Pedro Led.

The planting work began last September during the winter campaign and is being carried out by the Department of Parks and Gardens.

600 trees have already been incorporated into borders and green areas of Palma. A further By the end of April, Palma City Council will have planted 2,803 trees in various locations in the Genoa and San Augustín districts.

1,200 trees have been added to the Bellver forest surrounding the castle and the remaining approximately 1,000 will be planted during March and April.

Summer tree planting campaign

Belén Soto added that a further 100 palm trees will be planted during the summer campaign.

Native flora for sustainability

107 olive trees have been sown in the surroundings of Genoa and Sant Agustí. Belén Soto says the aim is “to achieve a more sustainable borough that is more welcoming to citizens”. Native species have been chosen that adapt well to the local climate, such as olive trees, the particularly hardy wild olive trees, holm oaks and orange trees, among others.

District councils throughout Spain regularly undertake replanting, particularly after adverse weather events.