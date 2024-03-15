Saint Patrick´s Day 2024 in Orihuela Costa

By Marina Lorente • Published: 15 Mar 2024 • 15:24

Presentation / Vega Baja digital

On Sunday, March 17th, the vibrant community of Orihuela Costa gears up to celebrate Saint Patrick’s Day, an eagerly anticipated event since 2011, renowned for its festive ambiance and lively parades.

Last year, the festivities drew over 18,000 revelers, showcasing the growing popularity and success of this annual tradition in the region. This year, the grand parade kicks off at 3:00 PM from the junction of Calle Agua and Calle del Mar.

Tending bridges between Irish community and Orihuela

During a press conference at the Ayuntamiento de Orihuela, Mayor Manuel Mestre introduced Bryan, hailed as the event’s spiritual guide whose dedication has been pivotal in fostering the event’s growth and continuity. Mestre praised the Irish community in Orihuela Costa, led by Bryan, not just for its numbers but also for its commitment to organizing leisure, cultural, and recreational activities that enrich the community.

Highlighting the council’s support, Mestre emphasized their role in enhancing the parade area to ensure a safe and enjoyable experience for all attendees. This year’s parade promises to be extraordinary with the participation of a prominent political and social figure, Pat “the Cope” Gallagher, renowned for his contributions to the Irish cooperative movement and political service.

St Patricks celebration

Saint Patrick’s Day transcends mere celebration of Irish culture; it’s a testament to the unity and diversity that enriches Orihuela Costa. Attendees can look forward to live music, floats, motorbikes, vintage cars, traditional dances, culinary delights, and the stirring melodies of bagpipes. The route, starting at the junction of Calle Agua and Calle del Mar, meanders through Calle Cielo before returning to its starting point, boasting 43 comparsas, each bringing their unique and colorful flair to the festivities.

In essence, Saint Patrick’s Day in Orihuela Costa is much more than just an annual celebration; it’s an invitation for all citizens to come together, revel in music, and delight in the vibrant parades. Mayor Manuel Mestre extends a warm welcome, encouraging all residents of Orihuela to partake in the festivities and soak in the joyous spirit of the day.